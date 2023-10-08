A small rival

Since the opening match of the 2023 World Cup it seemed clear that the only hope of a world championship rested on the shoulders of Sergio Perez, given the enormous advantage shown by Red Bull over the competition. The most optimistic hoped to relive the battle between Rosberg and Hamilton, but the most realistic saw no possibility for the expert Mexican driver to challenge Max Verstappen for the title in the long term.

After a promising start, Perez gradually deflated, entangled in a negative spiral that pushed him significantly away from his teammate throughout the championship. If Verstappen was able to rewrite the record books, on the other side of the garage the Mexican continually messed up, so much so not reaching Q3 in 8 out of 17 qualifying sessions. A result that gives a good idea of ​​his difficulties despite the superiority of the Red Bull RB19 which still allows him to be second in the championship with a 29 point advantage over Lewis Hamilton.

The words of Perez, Albon and Gasly

Certainly being Max Verstappen’s teammates is not the easiest job in the world. In the past, when the Dutchman’s maturation was not yet complete, Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo did not disfigure themselves, while Sergio Perez, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly are emerging or have emerged destroyed.

And right to them Sky Italia he asked for an opinion on his colleague’s title. Perez: “I think the talent that Max has is really high. The season he is having is certainly one of the best in the history of this sport. I am very happy for him and for the team. The level he has reached this season I think I have never seen before. So congratulations to him.” Albon: “I think he wouldn’t have wanted to win the title this way, in fact I’m sure of it. This shows what a year we’ve had: 2nd place is a bit of a disappointment for him. I think he’s a champion, the team did a great job and I know how difficult it is to be his teammate, having been in that role. He deserves it, but now it’s up to us to try to get it back.”. In the end Gasley: “I believe it deserves only respect and great appreciation because he was exceptional throughout the season. I already knew for some time that he would become world champion, so it’s not a surprise, but he expressed himself at incredible levels throughout the season and absolutely deserved this title, so congratulations to him.”