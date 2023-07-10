The Perez Crisis

For once, the carrot instead of the stick has come from the Red Bull management Sergio Perez, even if it is still difficult to evaluate Checo’s English weekend even remotely close to sufficiency. After sensational umpteenth elimination in Q1 remedied on Saturday, on the day of the race the Mexican managed to climb up to sixth place finish. A far from triumphant result, given that it was obtained at the wheel of what is by far the best single-seater on the grid, but which at least allowed Perez to slightly extend his margin in the drivers’ standings over Fernando Alonso.

Horner’s encouragement

“Checo? I think his race was honestly fantastic – he declared to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 the teaRed Bull principal Christian Horner – he overtook Sainz and made great comeback passes“. Fine words of encouragement, which however were followed by an inevitable analysis of what is the true, great, current nightmare of #11: the dry ride on Saturday. “The problem is that it was once again a comeback Horner recalled. Checo has to qualify better and then everything will go well. We are continuing to work and support him and I’m sure he will improve“.

Far expiration

Red Bull obviously has no interest in creating further internal problems by thinking about a possible replacement of Perez during the current season. The contract of the winner of the Jeddah and Baku GPs this year will expire at the end of 2024, therefore at least on a theoretical level, Perez is ‘guaranteed’ also for next season. However, what protects him for the moment is more the lack of alternatives than the real trust placed in him by his employers. A precarious situation that urgently needs important results to be stabilized.

Towards Hungary

The next GP, in two weeks, will take place in Hungary. The Budapest circuit is known for the difficulty it presents in allowing overtaking and therefore sIt will be mandatory for Perez to return to that Q3 in qualifying which sees him absent even from the Miami Grand Prix. In fact, it seems difficult to think of making yet another run-up from the rear to limit the damage at the Hungaroring.