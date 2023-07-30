Even if Helmut Marko wanted it, Pérez cannot be relegated to the junior team at all.

At the moment the Formula 1 championship is as exciting as the Scottish Premier league from 2012 to 2016. The difference between Max Verstappen and the rest is huge. Hats off to the Dutchman, of course. Now we can say it’s just the car, but basically you just need to get Verstappen out and the season is suddenly exciting.

Sergio Pérez is second (with 171 points), but Alonso (139) and Hamilton (135) are not very far behind. At Red Bull they see it with sorrow. Pérez again failed to score yesterday, but that was because the Mexican driver’s car was seriously damaged after the battle on track with Lewis Hamilton. But even if you disregard that, it is a typical Checo season: occasionally it wins a street race, sometimes it takes a podium behind Max and usually Checo finishes somewhere in the middle of the top 10.

Pérez can’t go to AlphaTauri at all

Now there is always speculation about seats, but Red Bull (and AlphaTauri) is even more so. Helmut Marko has a knack for acting immediately. We all assume that will eventually happen with Pérez. If Ricciardo performs well and Pérez continues to perform mediocre, then the switch is quickly made, right? Well, no!! That is not possible at all!

Helmut Marko informs that Formel1.de. There they also had this rather brilliant idea and presented it to their Marko. As you know, Pérez came to Red Bull in a different way than is traditionally the case. Usually one enters (after the lower classes) with the junior team AlphaTauri (formerly Toro Rosso). If one is good enough, one can be promoted. If you perform like a wet newspaper, you can be put back.

Actually fine like that

But that is not the case with Perez. Checo’s management saw this coming a mile away and have stipulated that Pérez cannot be put back. This also applies the other way around, so Checo does not have to remain in the ‘Red Bull family’ after a possible dismissal. Don’t forget that Pérez was a godsend in 2020: he was in blazing shape and had no seat. At Red Bull they didn’t have a single serious candidate in-house to put next to M. Verstappen. So the only way to get rid of Pérez is to buy him off.

But does that make sense? The Mexican is second and despite making hilarious statements like ‘my goal is to become champion’ he does what you can expect from him. With a young talent it remains to be seen how it will turn out and no top driver wants to sit next to Verstappen now. It is also nice for Red Bull, because unlike Hamilton and Alonso, there are not really political games in the team, except for some pinpricks. You don’t want a situation like Rosberg-Hamilton (2016), Alonso-Hamilton (2007) or Senna-Prost (1988-1989).

