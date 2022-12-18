If Perez enjoys a bit more support from the garage than Verstappen next year, we’ll know why.

Who is the number one within the team, that is always a pressing question in Formula 1. After all, your teammate is also your biggest competitor. Usually at least, there are some exceptions. Sometimes a team employs a veteran, to act as benchmark to act for a rookie. Sometimes the team is so focused on one driver that the other dangles a bit and it doesn’t really matter what they do.

At Red Bull it has been a little bit the last model in recent years. Since the departure of Daniel Ricciardo, everything revolves around Max Emilian Verstappen at the team. The Dutchman does not enforce this so much with words as with performance. It is known that when Max has the car he likes, magic follows. It is therefore logical that people mainly listen to our hero when it comes to the direction of the development of the car.

Sergio Perez has not really been able to make a fist against Max in the past two years, but the Mexican keeps hopes for the title. Well, of course it is possible in theory. When the car suddenly suits him, when all races are held on street circuits and the team is on its side. To achieve the latter, Sergio now has Bribed 1,400 Red Bull employees.

They all received a bottle of Patron Tequilla from Checo. The poignant drink that results from moldy agave is, of course, a Mexican specialty. Perez also has a collaboration with the well-known brand, so it is probably a nice and affordable gift for him.

Perhaps it gives the Red Bull people just the fuel to run a little faster for Perez next year. Then he becomes the…patron. Unless Max counters, of course. What should Verstappen now do in return?

