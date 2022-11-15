Sergio Perez is also the ideal teammate after the race in Brazil.

To say the least, Max Verstappen did not show his best side last Formula 1 weekend. The Dutchman has received a huge load of shit in recent days. Not wanting to give up his position to Perez makes you think: has Verstappen screwed up the relations with Sergio? It doesn’t seem to get that far.

That same Sunday evening there was a conversation between Red Bull, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. That’s what the Mexican driver has announced via Twitter. In his own words, Checo says the incident is behind him. The 32-year-old driver clearly chooses eggs for his money. Instead of looking for a confrontation, Perez opts for the most sensible solution: shake hands and move on.

In addition, Checo says the issue remains internal. In short, we will not find out for the time being what really happened last weekend. Maybe in 30 years or so in a documentary when both drivers are retired and want to say something about it. Do you remember, Brazil 2022?

Everything has been discussed with Max and the team and it remains internal, this is behind us and we will continue to work as the great team we have been so far. Sergio Perez, can always choose a career in politics

By saying that the incident is behind him, Perez is in a sense bowing to Max Verstappen. But maybe that’s not so crazy. He also understands not to shoot a gingerbread by looking for the confrontation. Moreover, with this humble attitude he is above Max Verstappen, morally speaking. Not Formula 1 world champion, but world champion best teammate this Sergio Perez.

