Perez, a 2023 light years away from Verstappen

With the victories in Jeddah and Baku and a Red Bull Honda RB19 dominant compared to the competition, Sergio Perez he seemed to be quite convinced that he could compete for the drivers’ championship with teammate Max Verstappen. The Mexican dreamed of a repeat of the confrontation between Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, which gave the title to the former in 2016, but had to abruptly reawaken.

His performances have gradually deteriorated, so much so that Verstappen has the opportunity to become world champion with 6 races to spare, in the Sprint of the next round in Qatar. For Perez, the only possible objective remains in his hands, namely that of giving away to Red Bull the double in the drivers’ world championship.

In fact, the Austrian company has never managed a 1-2, not even in the dominant era of Sebastian Vettel, where Mark Webber never managed to complete the triumph with the world championship second place. Perez therefore arrives in Lusail with a reassuring margin of 33 points over Lewis Hamiltona haul that he hopes to increase in view of the final sprint in 2023.

Perez’s words on Qatar

“Qatar represents an opportunity for me to return to racing, with two opportunities for victory over the weekend. The Sprint format always poses challenges when it comes to car set-up, so we will be working hard to ensure we are ready for qualifying on Friday night. The track can be treacherous, as we learned in 2021, grip is affected by the sand on the surface, so you have to be very careful. A night race is always fun and this could be the hottest event of the season, so you will need to manage the three days as best you can to get the most out of the car. We come to this race as world champions and, personally, I would like to prove it on the track.”