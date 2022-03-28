Sergio Perez, who started from pole position, was unable to match Pastor Maldonado, winner on the occasion of the first – and only – pole position of his career obtained in Barcelona in 2012. The Mexican driver started well and had opened a minimum gap, but of safety, on Charles Leclerc when he pitted first to protect himself from a possible Charles Leclerc undercut. Just as the Mexican returned to the track, however, Nicholas Latifi with Williams crashed into the wall at the exit of the last corner, forcing the entry of the Safety Car.

Perez’s dreams of victory ended there, also because when Carlos Sainz came out of the pits he defended his position irregularly and immediately after the restart he gave up the third position to the Spaniard held by the Ferrari driver until the checkered flag. Checo philosophically took a severe Sunday in terms of episodes towards him: “On such a track we knew that there could be such situations. The margin we were looking for was there before the pit stop and things seemed to be going well. Unfortunately Latifi went to the wall at the wrong time for me, but these are the races. One day it will turn in my favor. but that’s okay. We did everything possible to win this race, in the end Max did it “Perez’s analysis to the microphones of Sky Sport F1.