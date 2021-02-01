Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It is no secret to anyone that Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, is a great fan of Karim Benzema, the star of the “royal” attack. When “Europe One” radio and television station asked him about his opinion of excluding the great player from the French national team, more than 5 years ago, he said: It is an incomprehensible situation. He added: Denying one of the best players in the world from playing for his country is a great loss, and a situation that no one can comprehend, whatever the reasons.

He said: The player’s behavior was exemplary towards this situation, and he is a star appreciated by all his colleagues, and represents the values ​​of true professionalism, commitment and humility, and it has never happened that Benzema was expelled from the football stadium, and we are proud of him, and he is a very positive person, and that is why I do not understand how He does not play with “roosters”.

Perez admitted that Karim Benzema enjoys the confidence, respect and admiration of all Madridists, and his name has been etched among the best “Merengue” attackers throughout history, since his arrival in the Spanish capital in 2009.

It is noteworthy that the main reason for excluding Benzema from the French national team was his accusation of being involved in an immoral case, and matters developed after that, when Didier Deschamps attacked the French national team coach strongly, accusing him of “racism” because he insisted on excluding him. Things got worse, which prompted Deschamps To adhere to more of his position, and was supported by Noel Leger, president of the French Football Association.