Bahrain (‘oval’ version), Baku, Monaco, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and now Baku again: give Sergio Perez a city-based calendar and you’ll turn Checo into one of the best drivers around, more than it already is. In this Sprint weekend, the Red Bull driver filled up with points, 33, getting back to just six lengths from Max Verstappen, who once again struggled more than his box mate to digest the Azeri circuit based on 90° bends. Sergio Perez easily remained in the exhausts of the two-time world champion in the first stint and even forced the call to the pits by the Red Bull wall of a Verstappen who, citing the radio communication, was ‘slipping’ too much, unable to stay on the pace they had set the ‘bulls’ at the table in the pre-race meeting.

Favorable Safety Car, but Perez had more

Verstappen’s pit stop in conjunction with the Safety Car made necessary by the knockout of Nyck De Vries helped Perez, but Verstappen’s fast lap in the final – rendered useless by Russell’s dedicated run on the soft tire in the last lap – must not mislead. Overall Checo was faster than Max today in Baku, also taking all the risks involved (he admitted he was lucky not to see the front right explode in contact with the wall on the approach to Turn-15). Most likely Red Bull called Verstappen back to the pits to avoid an encore of what happened in 2018 between the Dutchman and Ricciardo in Turn-1 (Max moved under braking causing both of them to retire).

An encore of 2016, Perez wants to be a neo Rosberg

“The season is still long, I really think I’m fighting for the title – the words of Perez in the press conference – I think that without the problems we had in qualifying in Melbourne, Max and I would also be much closer in the standings. we can’t win, let’s make sure we finish in second place, making Sunday a good day anyway”.

“I want to win the championship as much as Max does – he added – but there is a lot of respect between us. We are very similar in the way we approach or think about sport, I don’t think it will change the relationship between us. We will fight as we did today, as much as possible and as hard as possible while respecting ourselves and the team.”