Perez in deep crisis

Sergio Perez he is unable to get out of the negative spiral he has been in for a few months now: the Mexican driver was also in Hungary victim of an accident during Q1 which ended his qualifying and heavily damaged his car.

Perez was thus eliminated in Q1 for the fourth time in the last six races.: a decidedly negative result for a driver who leads Red Bull.

Even Horner is getting impatient

Until Friday at the Hungaroring, the team principal Christian Horner had spoken words of support for his driver, telling journalists that he had welcomed him into his home, trying to understand the reasons for his objectively far from ideal state of form. But the new accident – associated with a front row entirely occupied by McLarens – is starting to make Red Bull fear that it will not be able to adequately defend its leadership among the constructors.

“I think I’ve shown that I’m very patient with Perez.“, Horner began to the microphones of Viaplaycarrying on: “But what happened was really the last thing he and the team needed. Now we have to sort out the car and see what we can achieve in the race.“. Horner’s conclusion certainly doesn’t reassure Perez about his future after the summer break: “Any discussions we have with him will be internal to the team and not in front of the media. But obviously we can’t run with just one leg.”