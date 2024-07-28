From second on the starting grid to eighth under the checkered flag: a Belgian Grand Prix free of obvious errors for Sergio Perezwho had surprised especially in qualifying, but with a race that was anything but convincing from the Red Bull driver, overtaken by all the drivers of the top teams behind him and particularly under pressure in these last weekends for what could be his future away from Milton Keynes starting from next Dutch GPthe first after the summer break.

In post-GP interviews, ‘Checo’ did not directly address the issue of a possible separation from Red Bull, focusing in particular on what will be the team’s primary work from now until the return to Zandvoort: “The break is the right time for the team to trying to understand what’s going onand I think that’s the main goal for us”commented on Sky Sports F1.

Basically, if you keep any doubt that Checo follows in Red Bull, this Dazn pill will resolve any doubt. 1 hour after the race Ricciardo, Horner and Mekies join. And Ricciardo’s reaction resumes it all, he will be a Red Bull driver starting from Holland. pic.twitter.com/w4WC6XClVK — TitoRitz (@TitoRitzF1) July 28, 2024

At Red Bull, however, the issues to be addressed could be quite different. A summit should take place tomorrow to establish what Perez’s future will be, with the latter who could effectively close his parenthesis in Red Bull not only due to Helmut Marko’s dissatisfaction, but also for other clues. In addition to the images from DAZN Spain that captured a meeting between the team principals of Racing Bulls and Red Bull, Laurent Mekies and Christian Hornerin the company of Daniel Ricciardothe Australian driver himself released a comment to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 very special in view of the Dutch GP: “I don’t know what kind of car I’ll have in Holland, but I’m sure I’ll have a car – he has declared – I know that a few races ago some people said that I wouldn’t even get to Zandvoort, but I’m confident that I’ll race, and for now I’m happy with that”. A comment that sounds like a return to Red Bull after his last experience in 2020? The answers could arrive soon, with the former McLaren driver indicated for several days as one of the main candidates to replace Perez in the second half of this world championship.