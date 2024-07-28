by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull takes cover

During the summer break the Red Bull will think about how to structure its driver lineup to best defend its lead in the rankings. Sergio Perez – despite his performance in qualifying at Spa – does not represent a solid guarantee and his place is still up in the air: the Milton Keynes team could even consider dropping him, despite having renewed his contract for a further two years, especially if he were to disappoint expectations today.

On Monday, advisor Helmut Marko will fly to England to discuss with team principal Chris Horner whether or not to replace Perez. If the answer is yes, according to what was reported by PlanetF1 and the Mirrorit would become essential a filming day that RB has scheduled for Wednesday in Imola. Daniel will take part in the filming day Richard and Yuki Tsunodawhile Liam Lawson will be the protagonist of a TPC (he will therefore drive an old AlphaTauri). Only the times of theHoney Badger and New Zealand should be monitored for promotion.

Ricciardo has certainly convinced less than Tsunoda but he has the experience in a top team, a factor that could be decisive in a possible replacement, while the Japanese still suffers from too many ups and downs (even emotional) and would not give guarantees on the consistency of performance. Red Bull in fact needs a driver who, without overdoing it, brings home a constant haul of points that allows it to defend itself from the assault of McLaren in the World Championship.