No disagreement

At the end of the Bahrain GP, ​​while he was in a press conference with Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez had indulged in some stinging comments about Aston Martin and the design of the new AMR23, emphasizing the similarities in shape that the Silverstone car showed with ‘its’ RB19. “It’s nice to see three Red Bulls on the podium.”, had been the ironic comment of the Mexican driver, which had understandably caused some stiffening in the Silverstone team. However, those who expected the beginning of tense stories between Perez and what is in fact his former team, given that Aston Martin is essentially the same team in which Checo played when the name was Force India first and Racing Point later, he was disappointed.

Nothing but respect. 🤝@SChecoPerez celebrated with his former teammates after his fifth #F1 win at the #SaudiArabianGP. pic.twitter.com/JO9gyBc4FY — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 22, 2023

Common party

The same social accounts of the historic British brand have in fact shown the images of the very warm celebrations reserved by the Aston Martin mechanics at Perez after the conclusion of the Saudi GP. The Red Bull #11 received compliments from all the men and women of the Silverstone team who worked with him until the end of the 2020 season, in an image that reconciles with the word ‘sportsmanship’, in an era where even F1 is all too often rocked by very tough rivalries and tensions. The good attitude of Perez and the Aston Martin mechanics was also recognized by the Red Bull team, which defined the one seen in Jeddah parc fermé a “beautiful moment“.