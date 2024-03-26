The surviving Red Bull one minute behind Sainz's Ferrari

More load points lost than those gained in the standings. There Red Bull in Australia after having scored 87 points in two races between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, he only scored ten in light of Max Verstappen's retirement and Sergio Perez's fifth place.

The Mexican driver had qualified in third position, but the three-position penalty due to impeding Nico Hulkenberg meant he was relegated to the third row and after a start in which he lost ground his race was compromised definitively in the initial stint with medium tires destroyed by the RB20.

Once the hard compound was fitted, Checo's times improved, but when he overtook Fernando Alonso another problem arose as he revealed Christian Horner at the end of the race: “A tear-off visor got stuck on the bottom of Perez's car and he lost twenty points of load – the words of the Red Bull team principal – from that moment on, even the hard tires started to degrade, an unusual event for our car.” Perez wasn't the only victim of torn visors in the Melbourne race. Esteban Ocon also remained in the pits for a long time while the mechanics tried to understand what was blocking the rear brake air intake from which a worrying black smoke was coming out: a tear-off visor.