Charles Leclerc’s retirement in Spanish Grand Prix has opened the doors of success to the Red Bullprotagonist of a brace with Max Verstappen immediately followed by his teammate Sergio Perez. A perfect result, therefore, for the Anglo-Austrian team, or almost: during the first stages of the race, in fact, the Mexican had passed in front of the Dutch in the standings, thanks to an off-track exit at turn 3 of the reigning world champion . Seven laps after the episode, however, the team’s pit wall asked ‘Checo’ to step aside to allow Verstappen to go after George Russell, at that moment in 2nd place.

Subsequently, counting on one different strategyPerez asked the team to be able to pass his partner to aim for the British Mercedes, thanks to the cooler and more performing tires: in this case, however, the pit wall rejected the Mexican’s request, and then forced him to sell his leadership to the Dutchman after the retirement of Leclerc, thus allowing the Red Bull number 1 to win.

A request that has reopened discussions on the issue of team orders in Formula 1, even more so after the statements made by the former Racing Point driver after the GP to the media. The number 11, in fact, focused on one promise made by the team against him, that though was not respected: “I think it was clear that the three stops were the best option – he commented referring to the one chosen by Verstappen, against his two-stop strategy – if I had gone in that direction, I would have won the race. It worked for Max, and it was good because at the time we didn’t know what the best strategy would be. However, during the first stint, when I had given up the position to Max, I was told that I would take it back later. When I made the two stops I thought that I could have passed Max and George a little earlier to try to make the strategy work, but it probably wouldn’t have been enough ”. Perez’s reference to the word not kept is related to the request to get road from Verstappen to attack Russell immediately with momentum, a permit not granted by the Red Bull wall which then stopped the Dutchman in the pits, leaving the way for Perez.

Despite his personal frustration, Perez did not want to create a climate of controversy, while still underlining the desire to want to talk about it with the team: “It’s still a great result, the season is still in its infancy and I think the team’s momentum is great – commented – we just have to discuss a few things internally, but nothing that worries me. I can say that the atmosphere in the team is excellent, like no other, and I’m happy with that “.