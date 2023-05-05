Perez, the surprise of the beginning of 2023

With three victories in five races – including Sprints – Sergio Perez is undoubtedly one of the protagonists of the beginning of the season. But how long can this period of form last? There are those who even see him leading the championship before the Circus goes to more complete circuits. The stage to circle on the calendar could be Montmeló, a real circuit, not surprisingly chosen several times as the venue for the tests.

Checo from title?

To be in the lead of the World Cup before Barcelona and therefore have any minimal chance against Max Verstappen, however, Perez needs to accumulate as many points as possible between Miami, Imola and Monte-Carlo. Especially the stops in Florida and the Principality can smile at him. And if they really smiled at him, they would give breathing space to a championship that by predictions and logic is once again directed towards Holland. At that point, Red Bull could also decide to let the two fight: it is the hope of Perez and perhaps also that of the fans. Checofor his part, believes that the Milton Keynes team is giving (and will give) the same opportunities to both drivers.

Perez’s words

“I think the team will give me all the support they can, like they did with Max, and that’s what he’s been doing pretty much since the start of the season. In this regard, I think we have to appreciate Red Bull a lot“, these are his words in the Miami paddock. “It would have been very easy for Red Bull to issue team orders on lap 20 in Baku, take care of the cars and get them to the finish. Nevertheless in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan we pushed hard throughout the race. In Baku we hit the wall a couple of times, both riders, and that’s because we were very close to the limit. It went well, but it could have been damage and we could have had a problem“.

“Fighting for the championship is a great satisfaction, it’s what you’ve worked for all your life. I’m just enjoying it, no pressure. I’ve had a great career, I just want to win many more races and Right now I’m only thinking about Miami, not the championship“, continued the Mexican. “I’m sure the team has confidence in letting us race as we are doing. I think the level of respect between Max, me and the engineers is very high“.