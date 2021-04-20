The former head of the Housing Legal Services acknowledged to the Police his participation in several scams to businessmen who were willing to pay for public works Luis Pérez Almansa. / LV RICARDO FERNÁNDEZ Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 02:36



In October 2018, half a year before the Civil Guard exploited ‘Operation Honeymoon’ and detained the then head of the Legal Services of the General Directorate of Spatial Planning, Architecture and Housing of the Autonomous Community, Luis Pérez Almansa, this was presented at the Police Station of the barr