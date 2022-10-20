Four races from the end of the championship, and for the first time this season, Formula 1 will take to the track with the drivers’ world title already awarded. The victory of Max Verstappen in Japan has in fact closed the games for this year definitively, but this success has not canceled the other objectives still to be achieved for various teams and drivers: in addition to the constructors’ title mathematically up for grabs, but which could end up in the hands of Red Bull as early as United States Grand Prixthe same appointment will reserve an open challenge between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclercboth of them in full fight for the role of vice-champion 2022.

At present, the Mexican shows up in Austin with an advantage of only one point on the Monegasque Ferrari, which had lost the second position both in the world championship standings and in the Japanese GP due to the ‘straight’ that took place on the last lap of Suzuka; an error that had resulted in a time penalty for the number 16, which turned out to be favorable to Perez. Now, also in anticipation of the Mexican GP next week, Checo he will attempt the lunge already in Texas to further stretch the Ferrari driver, so as to be able to contribute to a Red Bull brace in the world championship as well.

A will expressed by Perez on the eve of the Texan round: “I am delighted to be returning to Austin – commented – it’s always fun to come here, it’s one of my favorite races of the season and the atmosphere is incredible, both in the city and on the circuit. The team is in a very good position and we have an important job to do this weekend, we want to win the constructors’ title to add it to Max’s title in Japan. Last time we dominated, we got a double and it would be incredible to repeat it here in the US, I think the audience would enjoy it! As far as I’m concerned, I want to finish the season in second place in the Drivers’ Championship, so I’m more focused than ever to finish the season in a positive way and get some great results with the team ”.