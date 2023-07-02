Checo’s ‘no’ period

The last races of Sergio Perez have not been particularly exciting for the Mexican driver, to such an extent that his future in Red Bull for next season has even been questioned by some market rumors. To fuel an adverse climate for number 11 there was then yesterday’s qualifying, which saw him once again excluded from the top-10, and the risk of further worsening the situation was experienced today at the start of the Sprint race.

Tensions with Verstappen

Sprinted behind his teammate, Checo he first took the lead when braking into the first corner, and then defended himself very aggressively from the defending champion’s counterattack, pushing it partially onto the grass. A move that Verstappen didn’t like, who then responded in turn 2 by accompanying the Mexican off the track, complaining to the team about the incident via radio. Sparks could have been expected between the two once the race was over, but they didn’t arrive, on the contrary.

The clarification

Even before the interviews reserved for the riders who reached the podium, it was understood that there was no particular tension between the two, and the confirmation also came from Perez’s words to Sky Sports F1acknowledging the risks taken but reiterating that there is no hard feelings between him and the number 1: “I think both we went over the edge to be teammates – He admitted – we talked about it and worked it out between us. Within the team the situation is totally relaxed, Max and I have clarified everything why it is very important that these episodes do not condition us“.