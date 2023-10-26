Perez, a special helmet in Mexico

Never before has Sergio Perez needed the warmth of his audience. The Mexican driver, fresh from a tragicomic Asian “tour” (six penalties in three weekends between Singapore, Suzuka and Lusail), did not find redemption even in Austin, where he was absolutely anonymous and was unable to get on the podium even with the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton, which moved him from fifth to fourth place.

At the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the #11 will show off a completely new helmet compared to the white and yellow one we are used to. The Mexican version of the helmet, designed by a fan of the pilot, will have a base of more lively and intense colors that recall the joy of the Central American people and will take up elements of the local tradition, such as piñatas and blue agave (from which produces tequila).

Perez’s helmet

This is the special helmet that Perez will wear in Mexico.

The uncertain future

In Mexico Perez seeks not only results, but also warmth and certainty, factors that he has evidently lost over the last few months. The Red Bull driver theoretically has a contract until the end of 2024, but – as we know – in Milton Keynes the agreements easily go up in smoke if he doesn’t deliver. And Perez, who is not performing at all according to expectations, unlike others who preceded him, would not even have the AlphaTauri “parachute”, as councilor Helmut Marko admitted months ago, therefore in the event of a standstill he would find himself out of Formula 1 .