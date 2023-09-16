Red Bull unrecognizable

It was since the 2018 Russian Grand Prix, dating back almost exactly five years ago, that the Red Bull did not finish a qualification with both their cars out of Q3. In that case, Verstappen and Ricciardo finished in eleventh and twelfth position respectively, with the Dutchman finishing the Marina Bay 2023 test once again in 11th place, with a double reprimand for impeding which averted a possible penalty with attached relegation on the grid.

Perez’s decisive error

A decision by the Race Direction that did not allow Sergio Perez of being able to gain a position compared to his 13th place, the result of a colorless performance also for the Mexican driver. While Verstappen failed to access Q3 by just 7 thousandths of a second, due to an excellent lap from rookie Liam Lawson, in his third F1 qualification, ‘Checo’ was the protagonist of a error on his last timed attemptat the same time as #11 was already outside the top-10.

All the disappointment

It is therefore impossible to recover precious seconds to access Q3. A weekend so far to forget both for the team and for Perez, who commented on his performance as follows: “It was a complete disasterI’m really disappointed with the result, it wasn’t really what we expected and it really hurts – he has declared – we made a lot of changes to the car this weekend, but nothing really worked, and we need to understand that. We started very well with a good balance in FP1, but then FP2 was very difficult and since then it has been tough because we made some changes here and there, but nothing seems to transform the balance. It was tricky with the amount of sliding we did and the balance changing from corner to corner. The fact that I couldn’t make my last attempt in Q2 made things worse. The thing we have the most difficulty with is driving, and that made what happened there even worse. The engine spiked and I ended up losing the car. It was a huge shame. Singapore is a street circuit and it’s very difficult to pass here, if we managed to get some points tomorrow I’d be happy.”