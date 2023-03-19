Barcelona (AFP)

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez decided not to be in the stands of the “Spotify Camp Nou” stadium on Sunday evening, to follow the “Classico” match of the Spanish Football League against rival Barcelona, ​​​​and it was also decided to cancel the traditional lunch that brings together the administrators of the two clubs before the match, due to the tense atmosphere between The two parties, after prosecutors filed corruption charges against the Catalan club over payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) to a company owned by a former arbitration chief.

Barcelona responded to the charges by saying that it paid Jose Maria Enriques Negrera, a former referee and former vice president of the arbitration committee of the local federation of the game, between 1994 and 2018, to obtain reports and advice related to arbitration.

Real Madrid said last week that it would appear in the case as an “injured party” to defend its interests once the proceedings proceeded.

Barcelona is facing its royal rivals, looking to widen the nine-point difference that separates it from last season’s champion, and take an additional step towards winning the league title for the first time since 2019.

And the newspaper “AS” indicated that Perez’s absence would be his first in the “Clasico” at the stadium of the Catalan rivals “in 20 years.”

Barcelona President Joan Laporta confirmed that he would defend his team against “attacks”, adding: “I really want to confront all the scoundrels who defame our badge” and “there are fierce attacks that stain our club’s badge, which have nothing to do with reality.”

And he stressed, “You can be sure that the board of directors, which I have the honor of chairing, will defend it with all our might.”

And the Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Monday that former Barcelona coaches Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde will be called as witnesses in the trial proceedings.

In addition to the club and former referee Negrera, two former club presidents, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, face the same corruption charge.

At the sporting level, Barcelona faces no immediate danger because the governing bodies of Spanish, European and world football have a five-year statute of limitations, according to La Liga president Javier Tebas.

But on the criminal level, the accused could face up to four years in prison, while Barcelona would be in danger of “suspension of activity” until “complete dissolution as a company,” according to Alberto Palomar, a law professor at Carlos III University in Madrid.