Second place guaranteed

Of course, losing the second step of the podium on the last lap, after a race that was all about coming from behind and which at a certain point had also opened the doors to first position for him, is not pleasant. But Sergio Perezwho lost the second consecutive ‘sprint’ in Las Vegas after the one with Fernando Alonso in Brazil, still has a great reason to smile. In fact, his third place finish earned him thearithmetic certainty of being second in the 2023 world rankings, behind the unreachable Max Verstappen. This is a first for Red Bull – who had never managed to achieve a double in the championship – and for him too.

This result was considered by many to be the ‘minimum wage’ for Perez given the great superiority shown by the RB19 during the season, but there has been more than one Grand Prix in which the Mexican’s place of honor behind his teammate was seemed to falter.

A season of ups and downs

Checo himself, interviewed in a press conference by journalists after the Las Vegas race, acknowledged that he was went through some difficult moments during the year, especially from the start of the ‘European season’ onwards. In fact, after having fought for the top of the championship point by point with Verstappen in the first four races, the Mexican’s performance had dropped vertically.

“It’s been a really challenging year – commented Perez, looking back at how his 2023 has developed – we started very well, fighting for the championship. But then I think starting from Barcelona we had an extremely dominant car, but I couldn’t set it up correctly. It was getting out of hand and my confidence was waning. From there, however, I managed to climb back up and put together good results. As the year progressed I think I was able to get back to consistently fighting at the top. I think this is the most important aspect of my season”. Despite the many rumors, Perez will still be behind the wheel of Red Bull in 2024. However, his contract with the Milton Keynes team will expire at the end of next season.