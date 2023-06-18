From Barcelona to Montreal: the nightmare repeats itself

Nothing has changed for Sergio Perez from the qualifying of the Spanish Grand Prix to those of the Italian night which took place in Canadaat least as regards the clamorous exclusion from the top-10 of the starting grid: on the Montreal circuit, the Red Bull Mexican will in fact start from 12th positionbehind another driver who also put in a disappointing performance like Charles Leclerc.

Treacherous rain

Both were in fact punished by the late choice to switch to dry tires during Q2, not improving his times with the intermediate tire and mounting the slicks just when the rain poured on the circuit. A decision that didn’t bring the expected results, not even when the number 11 tried the desperate move to reassemble the intermediates in the final minutes of the session, when by then the rainfall had become more intense, such as to make access to Q3 impossible.

“A disaster”

A negative moment therefore for Verstappen’s teammate, author instead of the pole position, just as happened in the last round in Barcelona: “It was a disaster – Checo summed up to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – by the time we switched to dry tires it was too late, and we were also in the wrong position on the track with an Alfa Romeo in front. Once we got the temperature it started to rain more heavily and it was too late, by the time we moved on to the intermediates the track was too wet. Yesterday was a positive day, and even today in the wet we were doing quite well before qualifying, but we weren’t able to put our potential on the track. Tomorrow it will be difficult to reassemble – he concluded – also because we saw a very strong race pace by other teams, such as Ferraris, Aston Martins and Mercedesbut we’ll see tomorrow.”