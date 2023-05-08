All in the first half for Sottil’s team: strong-willed guests in the second half, but the score didn’t change with Stankovic who in the end embraced his players one by one

From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

Sampdoria officially says goodbye to Serie A. The defeat against Udinese (2-0) at the Dacia Arena decrees the sad verdict. A sad and lonely ending, widely announced after a season that couldn’t be more tormented. Samp goes to Serie B (for now) after 12 years. The last relegation, perhaps less painful, in 2011. Less painful because now the real game is played in other fields, those in which the Sampdoria company will have to try to avoid far more serious consequences than a Serie B championship. Yesterday Udinese he closed the practice in 34 minutes (goals from Pereyra and Masina) in a first half in which the unbearable lightness of a team that perhaps had the last gasp of a disastrous championship in Lecce (1-1) was truly seen .

Fans — The North of Udine enters only in the 70th minute, i.e. 10 minutes from the end. A strike announced for the events of Thursday with Napoli in which the Udinese fans claim to have been provoked by the Neapolitan ones. A heroic entrance with a large part of the audience applauding. And many chants against Napoli. The matter is by no means closed. Because the Daspos should also take action soon, after the five arrests last week. But, for a late Monday afternoon, the Dacia Arena in the stands, in the distincts and in the North curve is crowded. There are also about 150 Dorian diehards who deserve a heartfelt round of applause. See also Sampdoria, family challenges in Bogliasco, discharge work for Ekdal and Colley

The match — Sottil is in an emergency as he also lost right wing Ehizibue until the end of the season. Logical that Ebosele plays instead of him. But the Piedmontese coach changed a little compared to usual by trusting Adam Masina in the defensive trio in place of Perez and re-proposing Thauvin as owner (he had been with Inter) alongside Nestorovski. Udogie and Samardzic, the stars, are watching. Stankovic relaunches Murru in the defensive trio in which the former Nuytinck, Juventus captain, is in the center and Quagliarella in attack next to Gabbiadini. Supported by Djuricic. In the possession phase it is 3-4-1-2, in the non-possession phase 3-5-2. In short, the usual bi-module. Udinese got off to a strong start in the 3rd minute with Pereyra brushing in and Nestorovski’s header sent by Ravaglia for a corner. Nesto tries again. The bianconeri want to return to success and in the 9th minute they pass: Ebosele goes all over the pitch by himself, but on the left, and finds Pereyra splendidly in the corridor who makes no mistake. A playmaker pass. In the 21st minute Thauvin shows he is a champion. He kicks from outside, but Ravaglia also finds him. But in the 34th minute Audero’s replacement in goal was unable to do anything about Lovric’s usual cross which found Masina’s header. A deserved goal for the Bolognese-Moroccan who has had a difficult year due to the knee injury that made him miss the World Cup. Quagliarella’s first high shot from Sampdoria came after 37′, the no to the set was again the work of Ravaglia in the 39th minute: he opposed Lovric’s shot. Always chasing the goal. See also Dakar | Halved the penalties of Barreda and Quintanilla

Second half — Nobody changes. It starts again as in the first half. With the difference that Samp is more alive. In the 7th minute Silvestri is good with his foot on Zanoli, in the 13th minute the post saves him from Gabbiadini’s torpedo triggered by Augello. In the 37th minute another free-kick from Gabbia and another good reply from Silvestri. Meanwhile Sottil drew from the bench. Inside first Arslan and Samardzic with recourse to the 3-4-2-1, then Udogie and Perez, then the very young Pafundi who enters a minute after the Dacia Arena tribute to the beloved Fabio Quagliarella who gives way to Jesè. Stankovic’s first substitution. The other four substitutions are two to go. The field also for Paoletti, Cuisance, Ilkhan and Lammers. On the day of farewell to A. A very sad goodbye.

May 8, 2023 (change May 8, 2023 | 23:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pereyra #Masina #give #Udinese #points #Sampdoria #relegated #Serie