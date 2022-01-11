Two games to shoot a season: with the second consecutive victory for 2-1 Cagliari beat Bologna and believe more and more in salvation, given that now they are third from last but one less from Venice and less than two from Spezia. In a match in which the two coaches have their men counted, the cover man is Gaston Pereiro, the only real option from the bench for Mazzarri: the Uruguayan enters after the splendid free-kick from Orsolini and the limelight with an assist to Pavoletti and the goal-match in full recovery. Mihajlovic can complain a lot, beyond the very complex approach to the game: in the final, after the equal of Pavoletti, Orsolini and Skov Olsen hit two woods (the same fate was touched by Bellanova’s shot at the start).