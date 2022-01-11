The Uruguayan enters after the goal on Orsolini’s free kick and finds the two decisive plays. Undeserved defeat for Mihajlovic’s team
Two games to shoot a season: with the second consecutive victory for 2-1 Cagliari beat Bologna and believe more and more in salvation, given that now they are third from last but one less from Venice and less than two from Spezia. In a match in which the two coaches have their men counted, the cover man is Gaston Pereiro, the only real option from the bench for Mazzarri: the Uruguayan enters after the splendid free-kick from Orsolini and the limelight with an assist to Pavoletti and the goal-match in full recovery. Mihajlovic can complain a lot, beyond the very complex approach to the game: in the final, after the equal of Pavoletti, Orsolini and Skov Olsen hit two woods (the same fate was touched by Bellanova’s shot at the start).
THE MATCH
–
In any case, Bologna deploys a more than decent 11: forward there is the rediscovered Orsolini next to Arnautovic. Among the Sardinians, the young defenders Altare and Carboni do not disfigure, even if the team needs reinforcements. Bellanova wood is the only real occasion of the first half. The recovery starts with Orsolini’s splendid left-handed free-kick, which gives Cragno no escape. Then Mazzarri draws the wildcard Pereiro and gives a turning point to Cagliari’s season, when the game now seemed to be headed towards a draw that would have been more equitable.
January 11, 2022 (change January 11, 2022 | 23:17)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#Pereiro #overturns #Bologna #assists #goals #94th #minute #Cagliari #enjoys
Leave a Reply