Every time a week of the event numbered in the UFC the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) is paralyzed. In addition, this time is the 313 shift, starring a fight that has been waiting for years. It is neither more nor less than the duel between the most active champion of the moment, Alex Pereira, and Magomed Ankalaevwhich has been waiting for a long time for his opportunity to shine.

Already before becoming official, the Russian did not stop encouraging Pereira, accusing him of having been avoiding him. The truth is that Ankalaev accumulates a streak of 13 fights without losing, although with a ATTHOOD AND A ‘NO ANSTITUTE’ (without result) that have stopped their alternatives to become a contender. Once the clash between them became official, the Russian began a series of ‘attacks’ by social networks, ensuring his victory.

For its part, Alex Pereira has maintained a lower profile, responding from time to time. However, Poatan (Pereira nickname) has finished remaining silent and has decided to heat the clash through a bet. «As you are so sure you will win, 200,000 dollars For the charity organization chosen by the winner. Ganes or lose, this will help those who need it. It is in your hands, ”the Brazilian posted on Instagram.

This gesture shows the values ​​that prevail in Pereira’s life, which happened long before becoming one of the main fighters of the UFC squad. In addition, Poatan has the opportunity to beat another record. And in less than a year, the Brazilian can get his Fourth belt defense of the semi -marked (205 pounds or 93 kilos), something that no one has been able to replicate. The closest is Jon Jones, who did it in 364 days, while Pereira could do it in 329.









The way to finish their fights and this activity has led him to be one of the most beloved athletes of the American company, being one of the most vendors. Instead, Ankalaev does not finish connecting with the public, so despite his incredible skills, it has cost him Receive your opportunity by the throne of the category. This morning from Saturday to Sunday a new chapter will be written in the 205 pounds, and who leaves with his arm up, if the Russian accepts the bet, the winners will be those who receive the generous donation.