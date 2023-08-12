The surprising Deportivo Pereira, who just last year was champion for the first time in its history in the Colombian league, is the only representative of the country in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2023. The Matecaña team has its fans happy in the department of Risaralda and in any country where there is a follower of the so-called ‘Superdepor’.

After the elimination, last Thursday night of Atlético Nacional, Deportivo Pereira is the only card from Colombia among the eight best teams in the most important club tournament in America.

In the streets of Pereira, everything has been joy since last Wednesday night, when Deportivo Pereira left Independiente del Valle out of the tournament, an Ecuadorian team that has enjoyed success in recent years in international tournaments. Gone are the hard years in ‘B’ and the fact that he had never been a champion in his 79-year history.

The hateful nickname of ‘Perdeira’ no longer applies to a club that is getting used to playing well and winning in the Libertadores, even though it is not doing well in the current local league.

The joy of the fans of Deportivo Pereira is even shared, in the neighboring city of Manizales, by the fans of Once Caldas, who in 2004 was crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores doing a campaign similar to that of the Matecaña team.

For the international press, the pleasant surprise of the Libertadores is Deportivo Pereira since, as absolute rookie of the tournament, they beat Independiente del Valle in a close series and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Now, those led by Alejandro Restrepo will face one of the top favorites in the tournament, Palmeiras from Brazil, who advanced after leaving Atlético Minerio on the road.

Palmeiras, which has already been champion of the Copa Libertadores three times, must come to Colombia to face the surprising Deportivo Pereira, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

How were the quarterfinals?

After the exciting phase of the round of 16, the crosses of the quarterfinals were ready. Of the eight classified, there are three Brazilian clubs, two Argentines, one Colombian, one Bolivian and one Paraguayan.

This will be the confrontations:

Boca Juniors (Argentina) vs Racing Club

Deportivo Pereira (Colombia) vs. Palmeiras (Brazil)

Bolivar (Bolivia) vs. Inter Porto Alegre (Brazil)

Fluminense (Brazil) vs. Olympia (Paraguay)

Although Conmebol has not yet confirmed the dates and times of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal matches, the first legs are scheduled for the week of August 22-24, while the return matches will be played from August 29-31. same month.

The semifinals will be played between September 27 and October 4 and the final will be on November 4.

