Pereira vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the action of the 2022-II League

Pereira vs. Santa Fe
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Pereira vs. Santa Fe
The match is played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.
August 07, 2022, 07:27 PM
Sports Pereira receive to Independent Santa Fe this Sunday, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, at the close of the Sunday session on the sixth date of the 2022-II League.
Both teams could enter the list of eight qualifiers if they get a victory in this match. They have six points in the table of positions, although Pereira has a pending game.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Deportivo Pereira and Santa Fe
August 07, 2022, 07:27 PM
