Pereira vs. Palmeiras, LIVE: the ‘matecañas’, in a historic moment in the Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Pereira and Palmeiras
Pereira and Palmeiras
The first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals takes place at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Deportivo Pereira seeks to continue making history in his first participation in the Copa Libertadores and will try to take advantage this Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Palmeiras, who is not confident but will try to push his hierarchy to get a good result from Colombia .
The Matecaña team, led by Alejandro Restrepo, has just eliminated Independiente del Valle in the round of 16 and is motivated, since they no longer have anything to lose and everything is a gain after having become the great surprise of the continental tournament.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Deportivo Pereira and Palmeiras
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pereira #Palmeiras #LIVE #matecañas #historic #moment #Cup
Leave a Reply