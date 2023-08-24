Thursday, August 24, 2023
Pereira vs. Palmeiras, LIVE: the 'matecañas', in a historic moment in the Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2023
in Sports
0





The first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals takes place at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas.

Deportivo Pereira seeks to continue making history in his first participation in the Copa Libertadores and will try to take advantage this Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Palmeiras, who is not confident but will try to push his hierarchy to get a good result from Colombia .

The Matecaña team, led by Alejandro Restrepo, has just eliminated Independiente del Valle in the round of 16 and is motivated, since they no longer have anything to lose and everything is a gain after having become the great surprise of the continental tournament.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Deportivo Pereira and Palmeiras

