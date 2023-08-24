Pereira vs. Palmeiras, LIVE: the ‘matecañas’, in a historic moment in the Cup

Deportivo Pereira seeks to continue making history in his first participation in the Copa Libertadores and will try to take advantage this Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Palmeiras, who is not confident but will try to push his hierarchy to get a good result from Colombia .

The Matecaña team, led by Alejandro Restrepo, has just eliminated Independiente del Valle in the round of 16 and is motivated, since they no longer have anything to lose and everything is a gain after having become the great surprise of the continental tournament.

Alignments of Deportivo Pereira and Palmeiras