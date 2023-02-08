Sports Pereira receives Nacional at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, in the first 90 minutes of the match super league, This Wednesday at 8 pm.

The two teams, champions of the Colombian tournament in 2022, have different presents.

Pereira comes from winning his first game for the local team, 2-1, over Huila, while the Antioquia team lost to Jaguares.

The DT of Nacional, the Brazilian Paulo Autoriwill not have Nelson Palacio, Sebastián Gómez, Yaír Mena and Álvaro Angulo on the payroll, but will have Jefferson Duque and defender Sergio Mosquera.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / Time

The local, for its part, with a renewed roster, hopes to win the three points under the direction of Alejandro Restrepo, an old acquaintance of the rival on duty.

Restrepo, by another title

The DT of Pereira was clear when talking about the confrontation against his old team.

“I think that advantages and disadvantages will be seen after the round trip. That’s where we’ll find out what happened. However, past experiences have helped us grow, but this game is totally different,” he said.

And he added: “It’s a new final and we’re going to see a Deportivo Pereira that is getting used to playing them. It’s getting used to the team and the new players that have arrived. We have a good chance of having a good level and winning a game that gives us a new title. We must compete with gallantry”.

