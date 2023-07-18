Pereira vs. Cali, LIVE: the greens start the League fighting against relegation

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Angelo Rodríguez scores Pereira’s winning goal against Cali in Palmaseca.
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
Angelo Rodríguez scores the winning goal for Pereira against Cali in Palmaseca.
The match takes place at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Deportivo Pereira receives the needy Deportivo Cali in the continuation of the first day of the 2023-II League. The game is played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.
Cali, in serious institutional and sporting problems and committed to the relegation issue, has just appointed Jaime de la Pava as coach, after Jorge Luis Pinto resigned ten days before this match. However, today the DT will be Sergio Herrera. The ‘vase of Llorente’ from Pinto’s departure, the attacker Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval, does not appear on the scoresheet for this match.
For his part, Deportivo Pereira is getting ready to play the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against Independiente del Valle, while he begins to look for points that will put him in semifinal home runs.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Deportivo Pereira and Deportivo Cali
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pereira #Cali #LIVE #greens #start #League #fighting #relegation
Leave a Reply