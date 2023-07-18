Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Pereira vs. Cali, LIVE: the greens start the League fighting against relegation

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Pereira vs. Cali, LIVE: the greens start the League fighting against relegation

Angelo Rodríguez scores Pereira’s winning goal against Cali in Palmaseca.

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Angelo Rodríguez scores the winning goal for Pereira against Cali in Palmaseca.

The match takes place at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

Deportivo Pereira receives the needy Deportivo Cali in the continuation of the first day of the 2023-II League. The game is played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

Cali, in serious institutional and sporting problems and committed to the relegation issue, has just appointed Jaime de la Pava as coach, after Jorge Luis Pinto resigned ten days before this match. However, today the DT will be Sergio Herrera. The ‘vase of Llorente’ from Pinto’s departure, the attacker Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval, does not appear on the scoresheet for this match.

For his part, Deportivo Pereira is getting ready to play the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against Independiente del Valle, while he begins to look for points that will put him in semifinal home runs.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Deportivo Pereira and Deportivo Cali

