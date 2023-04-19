Wednesday, April 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pereira touched the feat and lost everything in the replacement against Boca Juniors

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Pereira touched the feat and lost everything in the replacement against Boca Juniors


close

Boca Juniors vs. Pereira

Boca Juniors vs. Pereira

Photo:

Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

Boca Juniors vs. Pereira

A bad shot in the match left the Colombian champion with nothing in the Copa Libertadores.

Deportivo Pereira touched the feat in the Copa Libertadores and collapsed in the last minutes. He won 0-1 until he was 89 and ended up losing 2-1 against Boca Juniors (1-1), in his second appearance in the group stage of the tournament.

Jimer Fory (76) marked the goal for Matecaña, absolute debutant in the Libertadores, but Boca reacted and reversed the score with goals from Peruvian Luis Advíncula (88) and Alan Varela (90+9), while the visit ended with ten due to the expulsion of Maicol Medina (90+1).

On the next date, Boca will visit the Chilean Colo Colo on May 3, and a day later, Pereira will receive the Venezuelan Monagas at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

With this result, Boca commands Group F with 4 points, while Colo Colo, Monagas and Pereira have 1.

News in development.

SPORTS
with AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Pereira #touched #feat #lost #replacement #Boca #Juniors

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The President of South Korea admitted the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine

The President of South Korea admitted the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result