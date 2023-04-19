Pereira touched the feat and lost everything in the replacement against Boca Juniors

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Boca Juniors vs. Pereira
Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe
Boca Juniors vs. Pereira
A bad shot in the match left the Colombian champion with nothing in the Copa Libertadores.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Deportivo Pereira touched the feat in the Copa Libertadores and collapsed in the last minutes. He won 0-1 until he was 89 and ended up losing 2-1 against Boca Juniors (1-1), in his second appearance in the group stage of the tournament.
Jimer Fory (76) marked the goal for Matecaña, absolute debutant in the Libertadores, but Boca reacted and reversed the score with goals from Peruvian Luis Advíncula (88) and Alan Varela (90+9), while the visit ended with ten due to the expulsion of Maicol Medina (90+1).
On the next date, Boca will visit the Chilean Colo Colo on May 3, and a day later, Pereira will receive the Venezuelan Monagas at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.
With this result, Boca commands Group F with 4 points, while Colo Colo, Monagas and Pereira have 1.
News in development.
SPORTS
with AFP
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pereira #touched #feat #lost #replacement #Boca #Juniors
Leave a Reply