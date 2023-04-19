Pereira touched the feat and lost everything in the replacement against Boca Juniors

Deportivo Pereira touched the feat in the Copa Libertadores and collapsed in the last minutes. He won 0-1 until he was 89 and ended up losing 2-1 against Boca Juniors (1-1), in his second appearance in the group stage of the tournament.

Jimer Fory (76) marked the goal for Matecaña, absolute debutant in the Libertadores, but Boca reacted and reversed the score with goals from Peruvian Luis Advíncula (88) and Alan Varela (90+9), while the visit ended with ten due to the expulsion of Maicol Medina (90+1).

On the next date, Boca will visit the Chilean Colo Colo on May 3, and a day later, Pereira will receive the Venezuelan Monagas at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

With this result, Boca commands Group F with 4 points, while Colo Colo, Monagas and Pereira have 1.

with AFP

