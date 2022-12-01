Deportivo Pereira and Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) will play an unprecedented final in Colombian soccer, after winning this Wednesday in their respective groups on the decisive date of the semifinals of the closing tournament.

Playing as a visitor in the hot Barranquilla, Pereira beat Junior 2-0 with a brace from his star Leonardo Castro (24, 51) and advanced to the final for the first time in its 78-year history, as the best team in Group A.

It was enough for DIM to draw 0-0 on their visit to Pasto to win Group B over Águilas Doradas, who could not go from 1-1 against Cali America.

Accustomed to being in the shadow of its backyard rival and two-time Libertadores champion, Atlético Nacional, Medellín will seek its seventh crown in a round trip series that will be played on December 4 and 7.

For its part, the ‘Matecaña’ team came from less to more in the semifinal home runs to overcome Millionaires and Santa Fe, who drew 1-1 in the Bogotá classic and eliminated each other from the final.

1. Alejandro Restrepo

And two men were key to this success: the coach, Alejandro Restrepo, and the scorer, Leonardo Castro.

Restrepo joined the team in the middle of this year, after leaving the technical direction of Atlético Nacional.

He came from a process that had no effect, after some bad results, but Pereira believed in him, in his abilities.

The payroll was not the best, but he was in charge of promoting it. He made a strong team at home and defended very well on the road.

In Pereira, the team achieved 15 points, after posting four wins, three draws and only three losses.

Outside the Hernan Ramirez Villegas He got 17 units, after five wins, two draws and three falls.

Castro made his contribution. He joined the group earlier this year. He is a born scorer and he stood out with the Pereiran cast.

2.Leonardo Castro

The striker became a figure, thanks to the goals he scored in 18 games. Castro has, in the tournament, 23 annotations and in the second semester he has scored 14.

He overcame the injuries he had in Medellin, came to his city, with his people and triumphed.

On Wednesday, in Barranquilla, He sealed Pereira’s qualification to the final with two goals, which has the fans excited.

3. From the front

Deportivo Pereira de Restrespo is a team that plays offensively, that does not hide, that is always looking for the goal.

They are not afraid of facing anyone and they have not won in Barraquilla for years and they did it to seal the classification, for them, a place that has always been difficult.

4. Strength of the venue

The group from Risaraldense made their place respected. In the All Against All they lost matches at the Ramírez Villegas, but the key commitments in the home run brought them forward.

he beat Millionaires, to Santa Fe and Junior, nine points that led them to be solid at home and get the pass to the final.

5. Experienced

Restrepo consolidated a group. He arrived at Pereira and the group was very level. He dedicated himself to reinforcing the group with experienced players like ‘Pecoso’ Correa, Castro himself, who arrived in the middle of the year, and Pablo Zuluaga.

Gerson Mosquera He became a figure, the same as Zuluaga, who played inside and was indispensable.

