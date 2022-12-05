Sports Pereira At Atanasio Girardot he had two fundamental pieces: a point-winning goalkeeper and a scorer who scored what he had to score. And so, the matecañas managed to get a golden draw against the Independent Medellin to go home with enormous options to get the first star in 78 years of history.

Medellín and Pereira came out not only to find their goal, but to please. No backing down, no holding on. If they could go forward and look for a goal, each one was going to do it, with their respective weapons.

The DIM did much more, yes, with the same football idea throughout the semester, with Andrés Ricaurte starting from far behind, as a recovery midfielder, to get the team out from the bottom, with Felipe Pardo and Vladimir Hernández taking the team out by the sides, and with the two ‘9’ that some do not like, but that have proven effectiveness.

Pereira’s formation was a photocopy, with everything and functioning, of the game they won in Barranquilla to qualify for the final, with three defenders, Zuluaga and Fory as wingers, Vásquez and Medina in the middle and Berrío looking for the ball to put it to work. Brayan León and striker Leonardo Castro.

The shot of the first half, a pure goal and one-on-one

That prize for Medellín’s greatest initiative came in the 38th minute, when Ricaurte put Cambindo to run and the latter, with sheer force, began to make his way towards the goal until he found it with a strong shot. Nearly 41,000 of the 42,910 spectators yelled with their souls for the goal that put the ‘Powerful’ at the gates of the star.

Medellin vs. Pereira, final League BetPlay 2022-II Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

But DIM’s joy lasted just three minutes, because Berrío finally found the gap to leave Leo Castro in front of goalkeeper Mosquera Marmolejo. With time and space to resolve, the championship scorer did not forgive. He did apologize to the DIM fans, a team he defended for six years before returning to his land.

Medellin vs. Pereira, final League BetPlay 2022-II Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER See also Cruz Azul surpasses León and takes second place in the competition

In the second stage, a key play that could mark the final and in which all the smoke from the fire extinguishers that the Medellín fans took out, both at the beginning of the game and during the intermission, ended up being helpful for the VAR and for the referee. Carlos Betancur. The balls were stained with blue and red dust. And in an action in the Pereira area, Jhonny Vásquez went to cut off an advance and ended up putting his forearm in. The video referee noticed it because Vásquez had a blue spot left just where he hit the ball…

In theory, that penalty was a great opportunity for the DIM. But throughout the semester, the Reds have struggled to take advantage of that. Four had already failed. And the Pereira goalkeeper, Harlen Castillo, avoided making it 2-1, in the 70th minute: Andrés Cadavid charged as always, hard and more to the center than anything else. ‘Chipi Chipi’ had it clear and stopped him.

But it was not the only miraculous intervention by Castillo: Medellín was pushing Pereira towards his area and the Matecañas, who played in blue, seemed to spread the stain of dust from the fire extinguishers in their area. The goalkeeper had to work hard and confirmed himself as a figure in the last play of the match, stretching to avoid making it 2-1 after a header from Luciano Pons.

Pereira seems to have everything in his favor for the most important match in his history, on Wednesday at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

