Pereira: see the key play of his historic classification, what a bad charge!

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Penalty missed by Hoyos.
Penalty missed by Hoyos.
The match ended 1-1 with Independiente del Valle. +
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Sports Pereira celebrated in Copa Libertadores. The painting ‘Matecaña’ and Valley Independent They equalized 1-1 in the 88th minute but a hand in the area by a defender of the Colombian team led to a penalty in favor of the local team.
michael hoyos he excited the local fans with a goal at minute 6, but in minute 88 he missed a penalty. Larry Angle had equalized at 50. Far from being the Cinderella of the competition, (Feat: Pereira, in the Libertadores quarterfinals, eliminated Independiente del Valle) (Kevin Quintero: thanks to Gilma, his grandmother, he is a world cycling champion, profile )
key play
In the 88th minute, after several minutes of indecision, the referee called a penalty with the help of VAR in his favor.
From a weak performance concealed by the goal, Hoyos kicked the ball away from the goal of Aldair Quintana.
(Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the first sign of the “peace” that now falls on the ex-partner)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pereira #key #play #historic #classification #bad #charge
Leave a Reply