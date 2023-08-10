Pereira: see the key play of his historic classification, what a bad charge!

Sports Pereira celebrated in Copa Libertadores. The painting ‘Matecaña’ and Valley Independent They equalized 1-1 in the 88th minute but a hand in the area by a defender of the Colombian team led to a penalty in favor of the local team.

michael hoyos he excited the local fans with a goal at minute 6, but in minute 88 he missed a penalty. Larry Angle had equalized at 50.

key play

In the 88th minute, after several minutes of indecision, the referee called a penalty with the help of VAR in his favor.

From a weak performance concealed by the goal, Hoyos kicked the ball away from the goal of Aldair Quintana.

