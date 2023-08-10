Thursday, August 10, 2023
Pereira: see the key play of his historic classification, what a bad charge!

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Close


Close

Pereira

Penalty missed by Hoyos.

The match ended 1-1 with Independiente del Valle. +

Sports Pereira celebrated in Copa Libertadores. The painting ‘Matecaña’ and Valley Independent They equalized 1-1 in the 88th minute but a hand in the area by a defender of the Colombian team led to a penalty in favor of the local team.

michael hoyos he excited the local fans with a goal at minute 6, but in minute 88 he missed a penalty. Larry Angle had equalized at 50. Far from being the Cinderella of the competition, (Feat: Pereira, in the Libertadores quarterfinals, eliminated Independiente del Valle) (Kevin Quintero: thanks to Gilma, his grandmother, he is a world cycling champion, profile )

key play

In the 88th minute, after several minutes of indecision, the referee called a penalty with the help of VAR in his favor.

From a weak performance concealed by the goal, Hoyos kicked the ball away from the goal of Aldair Quintana.
See also  The 10 countries where it is cheaper to buy citizenship or residency

