the colombian team Sports Pereira managed to qualify this Wednesday for the first time, in its 79-year history, to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cupafter the tie to a goal achieved in Quito against Valley Independentwho in the first leg had beaten 1-0.

. The goal converted by Larry Angulo, At minute 50, it turned off the fireworks of the fans who were waiting for the comeback of the Ecuadorian Matagigantes after Michael Hoyos’ initial goal at minute 6, and ignited the merriment of a handful of Colombians who accompanied the coffee team.

(Feat: Pereira, in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, eliminated Independiente del Valle) (Video: Pereira’s great goal that makes him dream of the Copa Libertadores)

The money

The game had two different times, with almost complete dominance of the local, but lacking precision to transform that dominance into goals. Meanwhile, the Colombians had a very good second half, attacking when they found space and defending with order in their own area.

The Giant Killer practically suffocated the rival with his pressure at the start of the game. That dominance paid off with Hoyos’ goal, with a shot from close range, after a corner kick from the youth Kendry Paez.

Before and after the goal, Deportivo Pereira’s best refuge was corner kicks, in a row.

Now the opponent will be Palmeiras, who eliminated Atlético Minerio.

Pereira, for overcoming the group stage and the round of 16, has won the not inconsiderable sum of $6,550,000.