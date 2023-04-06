In his historic debut in the Copa Libertadores, the Sports Pereira saved a 1-1 draw at home against Colo Colo with a goal in the 80th minute from striker Angelo Rodríguez that embittered a white team that was confident of taking the three points from Colombia.

(You may be interested: Atlético Nacional imposes its experience and defeats Patronato in the Copa Libertadores)

In the match of the first day of Group F, played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas de Pereira stadium, the goal with which the Chileans took the provisional advantage was the work of Leonardo Gil, who scored the first goal of a match scored by the strong game

El Cacique came out to dominate led in attack by Marcos Bolados, whose movements were a headache for the Colombian defense from the beginning of the game. That was how the first Chilean approach arrived in a play in which the youthful Damián Pizarro took a shot that goalkeeper Aldair Quintana saved without much difficulty.

Pereira vs. Colo Colo in the Copa Libertadores. See also Nacional suffers, but draws on his experience and beats Patronato in the Libertadores

In this context, at minute 15, Gil took advantage of an error in the exit of the winger Juan Pablo Zuluaga and sent a filtered pass to Bolados, who was brought down clumsily by the local goalkeeper and the referee Raphael Claus whistled a penalty. The person in charge of collecting was Gil and Quintana stopped the shot.

However, the referee, warned by the VAR, ordered that the charge be repeated because the Colombian defender Carlos Ramírez invaded the area during the shot. In the new charge, at minute 21, Gil took a shot that this time the Colombian goalkeeper could not stop and made the entire bench of Gustavo Quinteros’s team celebrate.

Pereira vs. Colo Colo in Copa Libertadores.

Pereira tried to react led by the creative Johan Bocanegra, but had a lot of difficulties going deep and finding the brothers Arley and Angelo Rodríguez, his two attack weapons, in comfortable positions.

However, the Chileans continued to create and in a double save by Quintana against shots by Bolados and Pizarro they were close to widening the difference in the first half. For the second half, the Matecaña team went out to look for a tie and settled in Colo Colo’s field, but as happened in the initial stage, it had many difficulties to be deep. The Cacique tried to take advantage of that on the counterattack, whose main offensive weapon was a very connected Gil who became the ideal partner for his teammates.

Pereira continued to insist and tied the game at minute 80 when Bocanegra sent a cross, the ball was combed in the area by Kevin Aladesanmi and Angelo Rodríguez finished off to overcome the resistance of Brayan Cortés. On the second day, Deportivo Pereira will visit Boca Juniors on April 18 and a day later Colo Colo will receive Monagas.

Relive the minute by minute

🏆These are the 11 players that will take to the field in the official debut of the GRANDE MATECAÑA in the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 😍 LET’S GO MATECAÑAS, TODAY ANOTHER CHAPTER IS WRITTEN IN OUR STORY! 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/jz9DfBNKD6 – Deportivo Pereira (@DeporPereiraFC) April 6, 2023

SPORTS AND EFE

More sports news