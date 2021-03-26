Ali Maali (Sharjah)

It is expected that the young Brazilian Luan Pereira will be a substitute for his compatriot Wilton Suarez in the Sharjah Asian list, which includes Igor Coronado, Cayo Lucas and Chukorov, after the sudden illness of Wilton, to be outside the accounts of the “king”, and Pereira’s joining depends on his health, as he moved away from the stadiums some time ago. He was injured, but he returned to the team now, to be one of the alternative offensive cards at this difficult time at the local and Asian levels, and in the event that Pereira’s recovery is not 100% complete, the other “alternative” will be Asian, Meloni.

On the other hand, a state of sadness prevailed among the fans of Emirati football in general and the Eastern Province, especially because of the pathological condition that made Wilton Suarez move away from the “king” and be outside the team’s list, where the fans of “the king” sang about what the “great sniper” presented, one of the important reasons for being crowned with the title. The league season 2018-2019, after an absence of 23 years.

And the fans will not forget the smile that the player planted when he “arrived and toured” in our stadiums in the season of “King’s” coronation, when he scored 20 goals in the league, equal to Ali Mabkhout in second place, behind Sebastian Tigali, the former Al-Wahda player, and the current victory with 27 goals, along with 3 golden assists, and he played 26 full games (2340 minutes), which shows the high efficiency, strength and fitness of the player.

Since moving to Sharjah in 2017, Wilton (34 years) has played 80 matches in the Arab Gulf League, during which he scored 49 goals and scored 17 goals, and witnessed his great brilliance “The Royal House”, in light of the great harmony with Igor Mendez, the current victory player, and Shukorov, and the relationship. Distinguished with the rest of the team’s players, and when Wilton moved to Al Wasl for the 2019-2020 season, he did not submit the required bid, and was injured for periods during which he was absent from the stadiums, and before the start of the AFC Champions League in its latest edition, the Sharjah Administration requested Wilton’s return from Al Wasl for the injury he suffered at the time. Sharjah player Jonathan, and fate wanted Wilton to shine in an Asian fashion and presented good levels that made the fans relive with him the memories of winning the league.

This season, Wilton starred, especially in the first round, and scored 13 goals before his illness was known.

On the other hand, it was decided that Majid Sorour would perform the cruciate ligament operation in Portugal next Monday, as it was not possible to travel to France due to Corona conditions and closures there.