Deportivo Pereira, who had everything in his hands to have almost assured his presence in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, got tangled up by himself: they lost 1-0 against Monagas in Maturín (Venezuela) and seriously jeopardized their future in the competition.

Edanyilber Navas capitalized on a penalty sentenced by a handball by Jimer Fory to sign the only goal of the game in the 19th minute at the Monumental Stadium, in the city of Maturín.

Group F of the Libertadores is dominated by Boca Juniors with 7 points, the same as Pereira, while the Chilean Colo Colo and Monagas remain with 5 points each. Argentines and Chileans face each other this Tuesday at second hour to complete the fifth date of the key.

Pereira suffered a game that he had to win

Monagas faced this commitment with two notable absences due to international commitments with the Venezuela national team jersey: promising midfielders David Martínez and Andrés Romero.

Martínez, 17, was completing visa procedures to play with Vinotinto in friendlies against Honduras and Guatemala on June 15 and 18 in the United States, summoned for the first time by Argentine coach Fernando ‘Bocha’ Batista.

Romero, 20, is concentrated with an under-23 representation in the Maurice Revello Tournament, the old Toulon Hopes.

Faced with casualties, however, the locals stepped up to take their first victory. The home owners came out looking forward to it and after the quarter hour of play referee Alex Cajas called a penalty in his favor for a handball in Fory’s area after a header.

Navas executed with power, so the touch of the goalkeeper Aldair Quintana, who guessed the direction of the charge by throwing himself towards his right hand, was insufficient to deflect the ball.

Monagas continued to impose his conditions and was very close to expanding against a bewildered opponent. A double cover by Quintana in consecutive shots by the Panamanian Iván Anderson and Navas prevented greater evils for the visitors.

The entry of Johan Bocanegra after the break served as a catalyst for Alejandro Restrepo’s Pereira to improve, and then the entry of Danilo Santacruz deepened that trend.

Although Edgar Carrión and Fernando Basante once again put Quintana in trouble, the Colombians grew. Monagas then had the Panamanian goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera as a lifeline, who neutralized a very dangerous shot by Santacruz in minute 77. On June 29, Boca Juniors will receive Monagas and Colo Colo a

Pereira with the round of 16 at stake.

with AFP

