Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Pereira continues to be in first place in the Women’s League

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Pereira continues to be in first place in the Women’s League


Millionaires vs. Pereira Women's League

Pereira defeated Millonarios and is still up in the Women’s League.

Photo:

Twitter: @corpereirafem

Pereira defeated Millonarios and is still up in the Women’s League.

With his victory on Monday against Millonarios in Bogotá, he already has a good advantage over the second.

Deportivo Pereira continues with a very good step in the Women’s Soccer League. After six days, those led by Carlos Ariel Osorio continue at the top of the standings, with 16 points.

This Monday, the ‘matecañas’ achieved an agonizing victory at the Techo stadium, in Bogotá, where they beat Millonarios 1-2.

Ana Milé González, opened the scoring after 18 minutes, from a penalty. Sara Garzón, also from the white point, equalized for the blues at 83. At the end of the game, Greicy Landázury took advantage of a defensive error to score Pereira’s winning goal.

The fastest goal in the Women’s League

In another match on Monday, Deportivo Pasto lost 1-3 against La Equidad. But in that game a historical event occurred: Luisa Fernanda Gómez, from the local team, scored the fastest goal in the history of the Women’s League: she did it after 14 seconds of play.

Results of the sixth date

Tolima 0-3 Llaneros
Boyaca Chico 0-2 Santa Fe
Huíla 0-6 America
Medellin 4-2 Bucaramanga
Cali 1-1 National
Real Santander 1-0 Cortuluá Yumbo Industriales
Millionaires 1-2 Pereira
Grass 1-3 Equity
Junior rested

Table of positions of the Women’s League

SPORTS

