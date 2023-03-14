Pereira continues to be in first place in the Women’s League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Pereira defeated Millonarios and is still up in the Women's League.
Pereira defeated Millonarios and is still up in the Women’s League.
With his victory on Monday against Millonarios in Bogotá, he already has a good advantage over the second.
Deportivo Pereira continues with a very good step in the Women’s Soccer League. After six days, those led by Carlos Ariel Osorio continue at the top of the standings, with 16 points.
This Monday, the ‘matecañas’ achieved an agonizing victory at the Techo stadium, in Bogotá, where they beat Millonarios 1-2.
Ana Milé González, opened the scoring after 18 minutes, from a penalty. Sara Garzón, also from the white point, equalized for the blues at 83. At the end of the game, Greicy Landázury took advantage of a defensive error to score Pereira’s winning goal.
The fastest goal in the Women’s League
In another match on Monday, Deportivo Pasto lost 1-3 against La Equidad. But in that game a historical event occurred: Luisa Fernanda Gómez, from the local team, scored the fastest goal in the history of the Women’s League: she did it after 14 seconds of play.
The five fastest goals in the history of the Women’s League:
– FERNANDA GOMEZ (PAS 2023) 14”
– Ingrid Vidal (ORS 2017) 15”
– Gabriela Rodríguez (AME 2022) 22”
– Íngrid Vidal (HUI 2018) 36”
– Angie Castañeda (EQU 2021) 40” pic.twitter.com/mwZxg0Zdkr
— FFP Instantly (@FFPAICOL) March 13, 2023
Results of the sixth date
Tolima 0-3 Llaneros
Boyaca Chico 0-2 Santa Fe
Huíla 0-6 America
Medellin 4-2 Bucaramanga
Cali 1-1 National
Real Santander 1-0 Cortuluá Yumbo Industriales
Millionaires 1-2 Pereira
Grass 1-3 Equity
Junior rested
Table of positions of the Women’s League
