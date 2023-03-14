Pereira continues to be in first place in the Women’s League

Deportivo Pereira continues with a very good step in the Women’s Soccer League. After six days, those led by Carlos Ariel Osorio continue at the top of the standings, with 16 points.

This Monday, the ‘matecañas’ achieved an agonizing victory at the Techo stadium, in Bogotá, where they beat Millonarios 1-2.

Ana Milé González, opened the scoring after 18 minutes, from a penalty. Sara Garzón, also from the white point, equalized for the blues at 83. At the end of the game, Greicy Landázury took advantage of a defensive error to score Pereira’s winning goal.

The fastest goal in the Women’s League

In another match on Monday, Deportivo Pasto lost 1-3 against La Equidad. But in that game a historical event occurred: Luisa Fernanda Gómez, from the local team, scored the fastest goal in the history of the Women’s League: she did it after 14 seconds of play.

The five fastest goals in the history of the Women’s League:

– FERNANDA GOMEZ (PAS 2023) 14”

– Ingrid Vidal (ORS 2017) 15”

– Gabriela Rodríguez (AME 2022) 22”

– Íngrid Vidal (HUI 2018) 36”

– Angie Castañeda (EQU 2021) 40” pic.twitter.com/mwZxg0Zdkr — FFP Instantly (@FFPAICOL) March 13, 2023

Results of the sixth date

Tolima 0-3 Llaneros

Boyaca Chico 0-2 Santa Fe

Huíla 0-6 America

Medellin 4-2 Bucaramanga

Cali 1-1 National

Real Santander 1-0 Cortuluá Yumbo Industriales

Millionaires 1-2 Pereira

Grass 1-3 Equity

Junior rested

Table of positions of the Women’s League

SPORTS

More sports news