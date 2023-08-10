palmeiras ratified his favoritism to the title of the Libertadores Cup 2023 by eliminating another heavyweight, the Atletico Mineiro, and qualify for the quarterfinals by drawing 0-0 this Wednesday in Sao Paulo.

The defending champion of the Brasileirao asserted the 1-0 victory in the first leg of the round of 16 between Brazilian teams, played last week in Belo Horizonte, and he walks firmly in his dream of conquering his fourth continental crown.

tough opponent

The paulistas, led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, who has consolidated them as leading actors in South America, will seek a pass to the semifinals against the Colombian Sports Pereirawhich prevailed (2-1 on aggregate) against Independiente del Valle.

Elimination, meanwhile, puts the ‘Galo’, led by Luiz Felipe Scolari, in trouble.

The first match of the quarterfinals will be on Wednesday, August 23, at a time to be defined, in Pereira.