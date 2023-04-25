Pereira claimed arbitration against América and later regretted it

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
America vs. Pereira
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
America vs. Pereira
The official account of the club published a trill about the last action of the game that Pereira lost 2-1.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
América de Cali achieved an agonizing victory this Monday against Deportivo Pereira, which allows him to take one more step towards qualifying for the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League.
The attacker Adrián Ramos scored in the 90+3 minute to give victory to those led by Alexandre Guimaraes, who reached 25 points and are fourth in the table, with a game pending.
The play was marked by controversy, as the Deportivo Pereira players called for a prior foul on central defender Geisson Perea. The move gave rise to various interpretations:
Extremely strange play at closing. Putting the hand in the mouth of an opponent is obviously not something normal. However, it is clear that this does not prevent Perea from challenging for the ball. It is a contact, but not a blow. He already goes to the referee’s interpretation and decided to let it continue. pic.twitter.com/X0x624INEf
— The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) April 25, 2023
Pereira’s complaint that was later deleted
As soon as the action occurred, a claim was made about the action on the official Deportivo Pereira Twitter account, which was not considered an infraction by the central judge, Éder Vergara, nor by those in charge of the VAR.
“Serious question: In which section of the rules does it say that it is allowed to grab another player’s face?”, he wrote in CM del Pereira, in a trill that was later erased.
In Pereira they have already complained on several occasions about the arbitrations. Even Perea himself, one of the most experienced players on the squad, posted a video on his social networks after what happened in the match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera, when they also lost in replacement time, with the difference that in that game were more than ten additional minutes.
Geisson Perea (Deportivo Pereira) on the refereeing at La Bombonera against Boca Juniors.
“The referee was charged and affected the result.” pic.twitter.com/nKtT8ABo29
– Juan Diego Osorio Villate (@juandiosorio7) April 20, 2023
“The referee was loaded all the time and affected the result”, Perea said about the performance of the Uruguayan judge Andrés Matonte. “Are we not having weight? What is happening?” He added.
SPORTS
More sports news
