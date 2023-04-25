Tuesday, April 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pereira claimed arbitration against América and later regretted it

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Pereira claimed arbitration against América and later regretted it


close

America vs. Pereira

America vs. Pereira

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

America vs. Pereira

The official account of the club published a trill about the last action of the game that Pereira lost 2-1.

América de Cali achieved an agonizing victory this Monday against Deportivo Pereira, which allows him to take one more step towards qualifying for the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League.

The attacker Adrián Ramos scored in the 90+3 minute to give victory to those led by Alexandre Guimaraes, who reached 25 points and are fourth in the table, with a game pending.

The play was marked by controversy, as the Deportivo Pereira players called for a prior foul on central defender Geisson Perea. The move gave rise to various interpretations:

Pereira’s complaint that was later deleted

As soon as the action occurred, a claim was made about the action on the official Deportivo Pereira Twitter account, which was not considered an infraction by the central judge, Éder Vergara, nor by those in charge of the VAR.

“Serious question: In which section of the rules does it say that it is allowed to grab another player’s face?”, he wrote in CM del Pereira, in a trill that was later erased.

See also  The forward that Fernando Hierro already chose to sign with Chivas

In Pereira they have already complained on several occasions about the arbitrations. Even Perea himself, one of the most experienced players on the squad, posted a video on his social networks after what happened in the match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera, when they also lost in replacement time, with the difference that in that game were more than ten additional minutes.

“The referee was loaded all the time and affected the result”, Perea said about the performance of the Uruguayan judge Andrés Matonte. “Are we not having weight? What is happening?” He added.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Kim rethinks moratorium: North Korea threatens America with nuclear weapons tests

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Pereira #claimed #arbitration #América #regretted

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Powers rely on military base in Djibouti to contain crisis in Sudan

Powers rely on military base in Djibouti to contain crisis in Sudan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result