Deportivo Pereira, the current Colombian soccer champion, ended the undefeated of the needy Deportivo Cali: he beat him 0-1 at the Palmaseca stadium, in a match pending the first date of the 2023-I League.

The result brought the team led by Alejandro Restrepo up to date with the calendar, which reached nine points in the League table and with that accumulated is among the top eight: it is in the sixth box.

For its part, Jorge Luis Pinto’s team was left with just six points, in box 11 of the championship, although they still have a match against Santa Fe pending, pending the second date, which will be played on March 21.

It was an even match, in which both wanted to propose, but that unbalanced a play on a set ball, a defensive lack of concentration and an acrobatic goal for the visitor.

At minute 14, after a corner kick, Juan Pablo Zuluaga picked up the ball and Jimer Fory headed it, who left it floating so that Ángelo Rodríguez, in a half-scissor, defined in the Cali small area: 0-1 for Pereira .

Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / Time

From that moment, Cali searched but did not find solutions to tie. Of course, he came and made a figure of Aldair Quintana, who took revenge after the serious mistake he made in Montería, which cost his team the defeat against Jaguares.

The fans were upset by the defeat, and it was not for less, since Cali has two draws and one defeat at home this season in the League, in addition to the issue of relegation, although it has six teams below in that table , does not stop worrying.

