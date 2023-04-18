Santa Fe and Pereira They will have duels this Tuesday against Argentine teams in their second international match of the group stages of the Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores, respectively.

in the campinthose led by Hárold Rivera will play against Gymnastics and Fencing of La Plata in search of his first victory in the tournament (9 pm, with DSports signal). (Nacional will not play a Copa Libertadores match in Medellín) (Shakira and Piqué put their house up for sale: this is the money they ask for, video)

Red, for victory

Santa Fe hoped to recover Uruguayan defender José Aja and ruled out full-back Dairon Mosquera due to injury.

It is also expected that Rivera will use the players who are best in the team against the Argentines, as is the case of the veteran Hugo Rodallega, who scored a brace against Pereira; the skilled winger Jose Enamorado, one of the club’s revelations this semester, and the youth center back Kevin Mantilla, one of the figures of the Colombian sub’20 team.

The gymnastics coach trusts his managers, in “working day by day” to reverse the situation, after two defeats in the Argentine League against Belgrano and River.

Hugo Rodallega celebrates Santa Fe’s second goal. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

“This is not the time to choose a competition and we are always going to put the best possible team,” he said.

in the candy box

For his part, Pereira will play his first international match as a visitor in his entire history, a new fight between David and Goliath. He will play against the historical Argentine giant Boca Juniors, in the current crisis of local results (7 pm, with ESPN broadcast).

Boca, a six-time Libertadores champion, began with a meager 0-0 draw against weak Venezuelan Monagas.

That start is part of a collapse of Boca in recent weeks that has already left him out of the fight for the title of the Argentine Professional League when only 12 dates have been played, less than half of the contest.

Pereira, on the other hand, already had his international baptism at home, drawing 1-1 against Colo Colo and in the League he is in the middle of the table, with options to get among the eight. A victory at La Bombonera would be a historic milestone for those led by Alejandro Restrepo.

