Pereira withstood the onslaught of Colo Colo in Chile, and became the last classified to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores 2023, by drawing without goals for the sixth date of Group F.

With eight points, Pereira managed to clinch second place at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, while Colo Colo (6) will have to settle for playing in the Copa Sudamericana playoffs.

Group F is completed by the Argentine leader Boca Juniors (13), who thrashed the Venezuelan Monagas 4-0, bottom with 5 points that remains out of all international competition.

Deportivo Pereira needed at least a draw to advance to the round, while the Chileans needed to win and hope that Monagas gave up points during his visit to Boca Juniors at La Bombonera in Argentina.

Although with an intense rhythm, neither of the two teams managed to take possession of the game or generate chances in the first minutes. The first clear play on goal came only half an hour into the match, and through a free kick in favor of Colo Colo that goalkeeper Aldair Quintana cleared with difficulty.

The home team began to take effect from that moment, and the albos took a step forward, pushed by the stands and by the need to overcome their losing streak in Libertadores. Although they were champions of the 1991 edition, Colo Colo only made it past the group stage once in the last 15 years, when they reached the quarterfinals in 2018.

Minutes ticked by, but Colo Colo couldn’t deliver the coup de grace to a Colombian team that cleared every ball that came to its feet. The Chileans had several chances to take the lead after the break, but their shots went wide or over the crossbar.

The lack of aim affected Colo Colo throughout the competition, where they could only score three goals in six games. The departure of striker Juan Martín Lucero to the Brazilian Fortaleza is still felt in Colo Colo. He had more than 20 shots in the entire match, but was unable to pierce the rival goal.

Pereira, in Copa Libertadores.

Though they tried to the end, Colo Colo He extended his curse in Libertadores and will fight to reach the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, where he will first have to overcome a playoff against the second classified in the Sudamericana.

Pereira and Boca Juniors await rivals for the round of 16, which will be held from August.

