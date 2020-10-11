Jose Luis Marti will not be able to count to receive the Girona with Luis Perea except last minute surprise. The footballer has not exercised today with his teammates and points out that he will not be on the list, just like Rober Ibáñez and Silva, players that the coach of Leganes already informed that they would not arrive at the game.

The absence of the Madrid midfielder is a relevant issue and stands out above the rest of the casualties because it weakens a delicate area of ​​the Blue and White team (the central midfielder) already diminished by international commitments. Without Gaku Shibasaki, summoned by Japan, Marti It only has three pure pivots to face the Catalan visit.

Between the two ‘Rubenes’, Eraso and Aymane

Rubén Pérez, Rubén Pardo and Aymane Mourid are those three half centers that can play against him Girona. Too Eraso he can exercise in the wide band, although the Navarrese is not a pure middle center. Despite this, he could have options in the eleven since he offers a different type of performance than the pair of ‘Rubenes‘, both of similar cut.

Aymane Yes, it could combine better with either of the two, but it has barely had a presence in the preseason and would be a riskier bet, although it is equally feasible.

Monday I would have had more options

The extent of injury to Perea unknown (the Leganes has not issued any medical report), but by the words of Marti in the pre-crash it is not a serious matter. “Perea He is also very fair ”, predicted the Mallorcan coach. The footballer (23 years old) has exercised apart from his teammates throughout the week.

His absence, low capital for tomorrow’s duel, further deepens the discomfort that the Leganes for the change of day that the game suffered. Initially scheduled for Monday, last Thursday the RFEF He prohibited it from taking place on this date despite being a holiday and forced the duel to be brought forward one day.

Those 26 and a half hours could have been the border between having Perea or not. Marti You will never know, although it is obvious that with more time there would have been more options that Perea it would have recovered with greater guarantees.