Pere Milla returns to place himself at the gates of the starting eleven of Elche. The casualties leave the team with just enough for the anticipated final against Real Valladolid. The Catalan striker had a break in the Copa del Rey, against Rayo Vallecano, to arrive in the best possible conditions for the direct duel of this day.

The positive data is that the three victories that Elche has won in Primera this season have coincided with the presence of Pere Milla in the lead. In the first win, against SD Eibar, he formed a pair in attack with the Argentine Lucas Boyé. And against Alavés and Valencia he did it alone at the attack point. In Mendizorroza he scored the only goal that, for the moment, adds up to his private account. And in this confrontation he knows that his participation is vital to remain hooked on the fight for salvation.

Pere Milla is a footballer who during 2020 was the protagonist in Elche’s key moments. He scored the goal that gave the classification in extremis for the playoff, against Real Oviedo (at the expense of the game postponed by the coronavirus between Depor and Fuenlabrada); he scored the historic goal of promotion against Girona and has been on the field in the three victories with which he began his career in the First Division against Eibar, Alavés and Valencia. Now, at this appointed moment, it may be time to raise his hand again to further increase his talismanic halo.

This season he has played 14 games, in eleven of them as a starter. Last season he completed 44 official matches, between the League, Copa del Rey and promotion promotion, scoring ten goals in official competition, the same as his teammate Fidel Chaves.

Last training with many doubts

Elche performs its last training session this Monday at the Martínez Valero stadium, at 4:30 p.m. before traveling to Valladolid. Jorge Almirón has the safe casualties of Fidel Chaves and Tete Morente, two fundamental players in his attack. In addition, he keeps Lucas Boyé, Guido Carrillo, Diego González, Nuke Mfulu, Dani Calvo and Luismi Sánchez among cottons. Iván Marcone is dismissed due to suspension.

Most of the headdresses could be forced, with Boyé being the one who has the most options to start if he is able to support and cushion his ailments in his right ankle, while the rest could travel although with few options to be part of the lineup. It is a game for people who are one hundred percent given how much is at stake.