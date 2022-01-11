Pere Milla It is the fashionable name in Elche. The two goals against Espanyol de Barcelona catapulted his team towards a victory as important as it was necessary in the First Division, after four months without winning away and after having added only one point of the last nine disputed. The franjiverde forward is a player who has always given the stature and now, in the showcase for his latest outstanding performances, he faces the market until the end of the season with the option of signing by any other team with the release card under their arm.

The Catalan battering ram, 29, came to Elche in the 2019/20 season from Eibar. He was one of the first signings of the then sports director Nico Rodríguez. It took him time to show his true level and he spent many days without contributing the goal that was expected from him. Even in the winter market the option of looking for a way out was valued. In the second round, his situation changed and he began to stand out in the team. In fact, his role was decisive in the achievement of the objective of promotion to First Division. It was a radical turn in his career, like the one he took years ago when his restless and nonconformist character pushed him to try out in South African football, from where his now representative Egoitz Basurto had to rescue him.

Pere Milla began to apply as a reference for the franjiverde fans with that goal that gave him victory against Real Oviedo, on the last day of the regular league at the Martínez Valero stadium, and that kept Elche alive to await the outcome of Dépor-Fuenlabrada to enter the playoff. Its protagonist ascended to the clouds with that goal that gave the promotion to the highest category against Girona, with a historic goal, in addition, which roared over the silence of Montilivi.

Already in the First Division, he premiered his directorial account as a franjiverde in Vitoria, against Alavés, in the second victory of the past year. He accumulated four in four different days that coincided with two other victories (Alavés and Cádiz) and two draws (Getafe and Real Betis). Now he adds another four targets in official competition to follow in the wake of Lucas Boyé as Elche’s top scorer. The other two were not worth points, in the duels against the two greats of Spanish football: Real Madrid (1-2) and FC Barcelona (3-2). This time they did exchange their weight for gold.

Pere Milla, at 29 years old, celebrates his third season in Elche. And during all this time, in addition to marking so many precious ones, he has accumulated in his service record the number of 94 official matches and 18 goals. The club that Christian runs Bragarnik will surely pick up the phone to summon his agent, Egoitz Basurto, knowing that he will not be short of offers although, at the moment, there have been no contacts to tie the future of the author of the impossible goals of Elche.