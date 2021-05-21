Five days before the deadline to form a government and have to repeat elections, Catalonia finally appointed this Friday as its new president the independentista Pere Aragonès.

With 38 years, it will be the youngest Catalan authority in history in the autonomy that insists on separating itself from the rest of Spain. And he will return to his party, Republican Esquerra of Catalonia (ERC), at the head of the Palace of the Generalitat four decades later since the last time he governed.

Almost one hundred days after the elections in which the Catalan Socialist Party gathered the most votes, which led the former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa as a candidate, Aragonès managed to add the 74 votes in favor that made him the 132nd president of the Generalitat.

And although in the February 14 elections, the pro-independence forces won 52 percent of the votes, they were months of tug of war between Esquerra and Junts per Catalunya, the party of former president Carles Puigdemont, who remains a refugee in Belgium since he unilaterally declared the independence of Catalonia and fled Spain in 2017.

ERC -whose leader is the former vice president of Puigdemont, Oriol Junqueras, who preferred to stay in Catalonia and has been in prison for three and a half years and this Friday went to the investiture of Aragonese thanks to a prison permit- es the only independence party that dialogues with the government of Spain.

Pere Aragonés (left) greets the president of his party, Oriol Junqueras, who went to the investiture thanks to a special permit to get out of jail. Photo: EFE

He allowed, with his abstention, the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as head of the PSOE-Podemos coalition government and the approval of the budgets that guaranteed, until now, the governability of the PSOE secretary general.

Junts, on the contrary, prefers a strategy of clash with the Spanish state.

“We will do it again” is usually the motto that best defines them in allusion to that popular consultation of October 1, 2017 in favor of the separation of Catalonia, which was declared illegal by the Constitutional Court and the prelude to the unilateral declaration of independence that was truncated with the intervention of autonomy and the cessation of the government of Puigdemont and Junqueras.

Another referendum on independence

“We want an internationally recognized referendum that allows us to achieve the independence of Catalonia,” Aragonès told Clarion days before the February 14 elections.

At that time he was acting vice president of the Catalan government since the disqualification of former president Quim Torra.

In that interview, Clarion He asked him: “If you are the next president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, do you promise that you will not hold a referendum in the same way as on October 1, 2017?”

Aragonès replied: “We do not renounce any democratic way to exercise the right to self-determination.”

“We believe that now there is a possibility of reaching a broad agreement in Catalonia in favor of this exercise of the right of self-determination and of transferring it to a negotiating table with the State government. It is an opportunity that we have right now within our grasp ”, added the new president who would take office as of Monday.

The Parliament of Catalonia celebrates this Friday after the election of the pro-independence Pere Aragonés as regional president. Photo: REUTERS

Arduous negotiations

Aragonès managed to become president after two failed sessions and with the votes of the Junts and the CUP, the anti-system party that this Friday, from the Parliament’s bench, warned him that his support was not “a blank check” and that he was given a deadline to lead the Catalans towards the independence.

“My obsession is to overcome the current blockade and resolve once and for all the political conflict between Catalonia and the Spanish State,” said Aragonès in his inauguration speech.

“I have no doubt that this solution involves amnesty (for Catalan politicians imprisoned, like Junqueras, for organizing the illegal referendum of 2017) and self-determination. I want to do like Scotland and I would like Spain to do like the United Kingdom in 2014. That it allows a referendum and the independentists will work to win it ”, insisted Aragonès.

The new Catalan president, Pere Aragonés, in front of the regional Parliament. in Barcelona, ​​this Friday. Photo: REUTERS

“Confrontation and negotiation are two sides of the same coin,” he was reminded from Junts, his partner in the government coalition that ended up accepting Aragonès as president in exchange for the ministries of Economy and Finance, Health and Foreign Action, among other ministries .

The clash with Madrid

The new Catalan government will need a political waistline to also maneuver with the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), the weighty social organization, with more than 80,000 members, which usually mobilizes the streets in favor of independence.

The ANC raises break the dialogue with the Spanish State, confrontation and simultaneous and persistent disobedience.

“Let us internalize that we are an occupied country, that Spain tries to assimilate us and end our national identity in every possible way, that it will never agree to any agreed solution that allows our self-determination and that from this derives the legitimacy of unilateralism as only possible formula to free ourselves ”, they postulate.

“The referendum of self-determination that we want is a question of political will. It is not a legal impediment ”, Aragonès told Clarion in February.

“If the Constitution was modified within 24 hours to impose austerity policies, all legal channels can be enabled so that Catalonia can vote on its future as a solution to the political conflict between Catalonia and Spain,” he added.

Madrid, correspondent

CB